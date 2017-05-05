Linea de Fuga (w/ English subtitles)

In celebration of the 6th anniversary of the protests at Plaza del Sol in Madrid, Kino Moviemento premiers Linea de Fuga, Italian director Michelangelo Severgnini's documentary on the Podemos circle in Berlin – to be followed immediately after by a discussion over the film's content. If you can't wait until then to hear what he has to say, check out the interview with him we did for the Kickstarter campaign.
Info
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
So bleibt nur eine Wiedergabe der in Schönsprech verpackten Hetze übrig. Schade.
Christian Knuth | The family fundamentalist: Beatrix von Storch
Berlin is a city of impressive contrasts. It is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, o
TheGreenpick | Vegan Berlin: The 24-hour guide
It's called Grunewald.
Z | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke
Exactly. How can you schedlue a riot? It makes no sense to me. I come from a country where the riot
Eduardo | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke
never understood the point of having a riot on the day you're expected to riot it's like trying to
Theo Van Schopes | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke