Linea de Fuga (w/ English subtitles)

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

In celebration of the 6th anniversary of the protests at Plaza del Sol in Madrid, Kino Moviemento premiers Linea de Fuga, Italian director Michelangelo Severgnini's documentary on the Podemos circle in Berlin – to be followed immediately after by a discussion over the film's content. If you can't wait until then to hear what he has to say, check out the interview with him we did for the Kickstarter campaign.

