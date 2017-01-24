Litauen Tanzt

Dock 11 Kastanienallee 79, 10435 Berlin

The Lithuanian dance festival returns to Dock 11 to celebrate the finest Baltic choreographers and dancers – joined this time by their Estonian neighbours. It opens with dance company Vytis Jankauskas’s Blind Spot. Through Feb 5.

