Lollapalooza Berlin

Rennbahn Hoppegarten Goetheallee 1, 15366 Berlin

Tired of obscure local bands? Join 70,000 other festival-goers for two days of drunken revelry in the company of Mumford & Sons, Foo Fighters, The XX and more.

Info
Rennbahn Hoppegarten Goetheallee 1, 15366 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
