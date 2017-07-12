Long Night of Film Festivals

Zukunft Laskerstraße 5, 10245 Berlin

It´s also the Long Night of Museums, so in between (or instead of) visits to Tristan and Nefertiti, kick back with 100 films on indoor and outdoor screens, as well as food, drinks and DJs.

Zukunft Laskerstraße 5, 10245 Berlin View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Film
