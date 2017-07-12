It´s also the Long Night of Museums, so in between (or instead of) visits to Tristan and Nefertiti, kick back with 100 films on indoor and outdoor screens, as well as food, drinks and DJs.
Long Night of Film Festivals
Zukunft Laskerstraße 5, 10245 Berlin
I could not read more than half. Please find other stories and writers, for the aspiring kids of Be
Rimbaud | Short fiction: The Girl That Summer
I tried to find this place - it looks like it is closed - and likely for some time.
Diana | Heno Heno
Danke , Konrad, for that wondrous, inspired blurb! I will miss those banners on the building.
Seymour Gris | Konrad Werner: Goodbye, Volksbühne
What is the address ?
gus | Top Chef: Sven Blättermann
"European School of Management" is incorrect; it is the European School of Management and Technolog
Guest | Save Berlin: Spree dreamers