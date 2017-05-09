Long Night of Religions

Google Calendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00

Berlin and Brandenburg Berlin

Are you someone who likes to change their faith like their outfit? Or can you just admit that churches, synagogues and mosques can be beautiful no matter what you believe? Approximately 90 of Berlin's religious centres open their doors through midnight.

Info

Berlin and Brandenburg Berlin View Map

Religion & Spirituality

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00 iCalendar - Long Night of Religions - 2017-05-25 12:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription