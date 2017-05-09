Long Night of Religions

Are you someone who likes to change their faith like their outfit? Or can you just admit that churches, synagogues and mosques can be beautiful no matter what you believe? Approximately 90 of Berlin's religious centres open their doors through midnight.
Info
Berlin and Brandenburg Berlin View Map
I guess this one: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/heres-how-far-right-trolls-are-spreading-h
Sad Sausage | My Macron hangover
Careful when you use "we" instead of "I".
Delphine | My Macron hangover
So bleibt nur eine Wiedergabe der in Schönsprech verpackten Hetze übrig. Schade.
Christian Knuth | The family fundamentalist: Beatrix von Storch
Berlin is a city of impressive contrasts. It is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, o
TheGreenpick | Vegan Berlin: The 24-hour guide
It's called Grunewald.
Z | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke