Don't miss this rare opportunity to see Thom Anderson's epic 2003 film essay on the big screen, and learn about the city's tradition of on-screen representation.
Los Angeles Plays Itself
Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
