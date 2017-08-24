Louis Moholo-Moholo & Keith Tippett

Exploratorium Berlin Mehringdamm 55, 10961 Berlin

As part of Contemporary Music Month, the long time musical partnership of South African drummer Louis Moholo-Moholo and British pianist Keith Tippett, offers improvisation jazz on another level.

Exploratorium Berlin Mehringdamm 55, 10961 Berlin
