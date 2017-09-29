Lovers 1

Google Calendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin

by

Kicking off the LeinzLieberman artistic residency, this performance presents two male performers on an empty stage, blindfolded, Watch as the connection between them shifts between romantic, sexual, aggressive, brotherly and existential.

Info
English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lovers 1 - 2017-09-29 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription