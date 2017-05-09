Lucia Cadotsch

Google Calendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00

Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin

by

Freshly crowned with the 2017 Echo Jazz Award, Swiss vocalist Lucia Cadotsch comes to Berghain to keep the hype flowing: performing/releasing her second album, Speak Low Renditions, as part of a larger, innovative event (hosted by Trummerschlunk and Marc Lohr), which will see 10 others take the stage.

Info

Berghain / Panorama Bar Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - Lucia Cadotsch - 2017-05-26 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription