Visionär Film Festival, the fest for promoting young auteurs, presents M. Not to be confused with Fritz Lang's classic M, Finland's beloved musician-turned-director Anna Erikson presents her experimental feature debut of the same name, in which she delves into the nightmares of Marilyn Monroe and examines the star's difficult struggle for self-determination. Followed by a Q&A.