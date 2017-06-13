My Wonderful West Berlin Preview Screening

From the director of Out in East Berlin Jochen Hick comes the new exploration into German queer history, My Wonderful West Berlin, examining gay life on the western side of the Wall. Catch a preview screening (with English subs) in the presence of the director and other guests.
Freiluftkino Kreuzberg Mariannenplatz 2, 10997 Berlin View Map
