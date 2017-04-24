Márta Mészáros

Arsenal Kino honours the grande dame of Hungarian cinema with a bumper retrospective, which includes her 1975 Berlinale Golden Bear winner Adoption.
Info
Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin View Map
Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin
Arsenal Kino honours the grande dame of Hungarian cinema with a bumper retrospective, which includes her 1975 Berlinale Golden Bear winner Adoption.
Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicKiezsalon: Stella Chiweshe & Greg Fox
-
Concerts & Live MusicDeftones
Concerts & Live MusicNaseer Shamma
Theater & DanceHappy Days
Concerts & Live MusicMario Batkovic
Concerts & Live MusicNurse With Wound
Dance Theater & DanceDuato | Shechter
-
Art & ExhibitionsLast Chance: August Sander
Bayreuther Straße 36, 10789 Berlin
Karl-Marx-Straße 107, 12043 Berlin
Lützowstraße 23, 10785 Berlin
Karl-Marx-Platz 24 Berlin
Revalerstraße 12, 10245 Berlin
Linienstraße 75, 10119 Berlin
Sredzkistraße 43, Prenzlauer Berg, Pflügerstr. 25, Neukölln Berlin
Skalitzer Straße 35, 10999 Berlin
Siemensstraße 16, 10551 Berlin
Hochstr. 2, 13357 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus
emile | My friend and Le Pen
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”