Macbeth at Monbijou

Monbijou Theater Monbijoustraße 3B, 10117 Berlin

by

This staging of Shakespeare's masterpiece, directed by Darijan Mihajlovic, has all the gore and guts one hopes for, only intensified by the open-air setting. Using Schiller's translation, the witches and woes of Macbeth are vividly brought to life.

Monbijou Theater Monbijoustraße 3B, 10117 Berlin

