Macbeth at Monbijou

This staging of Shakespeare's masterpiece, directed by Darijan Mihajlovic, has all the gore and guts one hopes for, only intensified by the open-air setting. Using Schiller's translation, the witches and woes of Macbeth are vividly brought to life.
Info
Monbijou Theater Monbijoustraße 3B, 10117 Berlin View Map
