Madame Tussauds: Dream Date with Ryan Gosling

Madame Tussauds have stepped it up a notch with their first "Dream Date" waxwork Ryan Gosling. What makes it so special? It comes with its own "palpable heartbeat." Come see the figure that's taking the internet by storm! Uncanny valley or uncanny hottie? Fantastically realistic or extremely creepy? You decide. Through early April.
Madame Tussauds Unter den Linden 74, 10117 Berlin View Map
