MaerzMusik: Everything Is Important

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

One of the highlights in MaerzMusik's dense, 10-day programme, this evening contrasts Peter Ablinger's string quartet playing in total darkness with Jennifer Walshe's new multi-medial composition where its all the pieces that matter.

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map

March 19, 2017

