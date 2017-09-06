Magdalena International Festival of the Oppressed

Uferstudios Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin

A festival of NO means NO. The Ma(g)dalena Internation Network, comprised of feminist theatre groups around the world come together in Berlin for five days of theatre, dance, perfomances and talks around topics of inequality, sexism, racism and sexual violence. See the Facebook event for full programme. Through Sep 17.

