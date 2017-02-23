Magic Island record release

Magic Island is Emma Czerny who's been making daring, varied pop music while living in between the creative scenes of Berlin and Eastern Canada. Shameless/Limitless presents the record release show for Magic Island's debut Like Water, a cinematic trip exploring Czerny's voice through electronic manipulation over an eloquent orchestration made up of synth and drum machine lines. Support comes in the form of World Brain (of local favourites Fenster) who will play their first ever public show.
Info
West Germany Skalitzer Straße 133, 10999 Berlin View Map
