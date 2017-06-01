Maker Faire

Station-Berlin Luckenwalderstraße 4-6, 10963 Berlin

Fire breathing robots, incredible inventions, and cutting edge technology take over Station Berlin to host over 900 makers and scientists. Hands on workshops including coding, sewing, soldering, robot building, and more. Tinkerers welcome. 

