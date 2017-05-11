Kiezsalon: Mandolin Sisters, Brigid Mae Power & Harmonies

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

Experience an evening of clashing musical genres with this year's second iteration of Kiezsalon featuring Mandolin Sisters from India and their own take on southern Indian Carnatic music, Irish singer-songwriter Brigid Mae Power and Harmonies, the title of a tribute to Eric Satie by avant-garde trio Joana Gama, Luís Fernandes and Ricardo Jacinto from Portugal.

Musikbrauerei Prenzlauer Berg Greifswalder Straße 23a, 10407 Berlin

