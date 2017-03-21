CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen

Google Calendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00 iCalendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin

by

CIMA, a monthly queer film club showing queer Berlin films specifically for (but not limited to) refugees is showing Robert Hasfogel's Männer zum Knutschen (2012), a feel-good comedy about a gay couple whose relationship is suddenly in crisis. In German with English subtitles and live Arabic translation. Guest speaker is producer and actor Udo Lutz! 

Info

Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00 iCalendar - CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen - 2017-03-24 20:30:00

Tags

by

ballhaus_april_2017

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

March 22, 2017

Thursday

March 23, 2017

Friday

March 24, 2017

Saturday

March 25, 2017

Sunday

March 26, 2017

Monday

March 27, 2017

Tuesday

March 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

  • Eh the world's already overpopulated, i say kill all the annoying little bastards

    jeffery mays | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids

  • Ver\y Nice Post, Looking forward to share it. Thanks.

    Alex | Penthouse dreams

  • I am an Australian born since the war. My father and two uncles were in Australian uniform during t

    An Australian view | Terror from the sky

  • Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive

    Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans

  • I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi

    Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription