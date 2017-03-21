CIMA Berlin: Männer zum Knutschen

CIMA, a monthly queer film club showing queer Berlin films specifically for (but not limited to) refugees is showing Robert Hasfogel's Männer zum Knutschen (2012), a feel-good comedy about a gay couple whose relationship is suddenly in crisis. In German with English subtitles and live Arabic translation. Guest speaker is producer and actor Udo Lutz!
Kino Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
