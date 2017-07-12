Wassermusik: Marcos Valle

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin

Widely hailed as a pioneer of second-generation Bossa Nova, the Brazilian musician has experimented with jazz, psychedelics, and electronic music over his six-decade long career, developing a timeless, youthful sound.

Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin
