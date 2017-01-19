Margaret

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

Kenneth Lonergan, whose Manchester by the Sea is receiving all kinds of international praise right now, has made two other feature films in his career so far. One of them is Margaret (2011), the story of a priviliged Manhattanite hit by trauma. Arsenal is also showing Lonergan's debut, You Can Count on Me (2000).

Kino Arsenal Potsdamer Straße 2, 10785 Berlin

