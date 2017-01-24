Italian performance icon Silvia Calderoni teams up with artist collective MOTUS to take us on a genderless journey filled with monologue and fast beats.
Info
Maxim Gorki Theater Am Festungsgraben 2, 10117 Berlin View Map
Maxim Gorki Theater Am Festungsgraben 2, 10117 Berlin
Italian performance icon Silvia Calderoni teams up with artist collective MOTUS to take us on a genderless journey filled with monologue and fast beats.
Maxim Gorki Theater Am Festungsgraben 2, 10117 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Adams pre-concert talk
FilmMargaret
Art & ExhibitionsCindy Sherman
Concerts & Live MusicConor Oberst
Theater & DanceThe Lab: Three Red Roses
Concerts & Live MusicChrome
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Parties & ClubsThe House of Red Doors: One Year Anniversary
FilmMargaret
Talks & Readings Theater & DanceFairy Tales in English – For Adults
Concerts & Live MusicSweat Lodge
Kastanienallee 43, 10119 Berlin
Hohenstaufenstraße 64, 10781 Berlin
Lützowstraße 23, 10785 Berlin
Schreinerstraße 53, 10247 Berlin
Reichenberger Straße 122, 10999 Berlin
An der Spandauer Brücke 11, 10178 Berlin
Mohrenstraße 42, 10117 Berlin
Skalitzer Straße 35, 10999 Berlin
Hochstr. 2, 13357 Berlin
Gabriel-Max-Straße 3, 10245 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
You are exploiting some of the venues that kept their media appearence to minimum FOR A REASON. And
Pepe | Beyond Berghain: Our winter club guide
I lived in Berlin for a couple of years and I never haad troubles with dating. In fact, single men
A woman | Loveless in Berlin
kys
kys | A red carnation for Rosa
I thought Germany was meant to be the Capital of Europe, well educated German people in a country t
Saffa | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
If not, she's part of the problem.
Black Berliner | United against Trump: Berlin says no!