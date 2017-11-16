Follow Fred through the trials and tribulations of his life as a rag doll, as part of the festival focussing on artists with disabilities. Welsh theatre group Hijinx bring this absorbing piece of puppet theatre to a Berlin audience.
No Limits Festival: Meet Fred
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin
Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
