No Limits Festival: Meet Fred

Ballhaus Ost Pappelallee 15, 10437 Berlin

Follow Fred through the trials and tribulations of his life as a rag doll, as part of the festival focussing on artists with disabilities. Welsh theatre group Hijinx bring this absorbing piece of puppet theatre to a Berlin audience.

