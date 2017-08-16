Merciless: Johnny Armstrong Stand-up

F40: English Theatre Berlin/Theatre Thikwa Fidicinstraße 40, 10965 Berlin

A veteran of the London circuit, Johnny Armstrong is a quick-fire one-liner comedian known for his black humor and self-deprecation. With TV appearances and sold-out shows across Germany, he's now bringing Merciless to Berlin. Don't miss it!

F40: English Theatre Berlin/Theatre Thikwa Fidicinstraße 40, 10965 Berlin
