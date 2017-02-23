Merlin’s Berlin

Google Calendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00

MAZE Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin

Glamourous expat Merlin Dietrich introduces like-minded talents to the stage at Maze Club every second Monday of the month; this time with French-Sicilian performer Steev Lemercier.

Info

MAZE Mehringdamm 61, 10961 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00 iCalendar - Merlin’s Berlin - 2017-03-13 20:00:00

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription