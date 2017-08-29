100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)

Travel back in time to 1920s Berlin (and yet, its future, too!) and watch sci-fi classic Metropolis in style – with a proper 18-strong orchestra playing the original music live. What better way to celebrate the centennial of Fritz Lang's expressionist masterpiece?
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin
