100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)

Google Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00

Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin

by

Travel back in time to 1920s Berlin (and yet, its future, too!) and watch sci-fi classic Metropolis in style – with a proper 18-strong orchestra playing the original music live. What better way to celebrate the centennial of Fritz Lang's expressionist masterpiece?

Info
Babylon Mitte Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30, 10178 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Film
Google Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 iCalendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-03 15:00:00 Google Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - 100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra) - 2017-09-09 19:30:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription