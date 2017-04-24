Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent

to Google Calendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00

Neugerriemschneider Linienstraße 155, 10115 Berlin

by

The former studio of the late Luxembourgian artist, who worked in Berlin until his untimely death in 2002, and which now hosts his estate, will reopen with a display of the first of a three-part exhibition of Majerus’s sketches, notes, and archival documents.

Info

Neugerriemschneider Linienstraße 155, 10115 Berlin View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00 iCalendar - Michel Majerus: Laboratory for Appraising the Apparent - 2017-04-28 11:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription