Michel Majerus: Aluminum Paintings

Neugerriemschneider Linienstraße 155, 10115 Berlin

Eight large-format works on aluminium created between 1997 and 2002, by Luxembourgian artist Michel Majerus, who lived and worked in Berlin before his untimely death in a plane crash in 2002, are on display at Neugerriemschneider. For the monumental piece if you are dead, so it is (2000), Majerus covered the interior of a 164-foot skateboarders’ half-pipe through which visitors could slide on foot or Rollerblades. 

Neugerriemschneider Linienstraße 155, 10115 Berlin

