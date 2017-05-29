Angelika Levi's 2016 documentary Miete essen Seele auf chronicles the anti-gentrification battle as waged from a little wooden pavilion on Kotti. Levi herself will be present for the screening (with English subs) which is happening next to an installation version of her work for 48 Stunden Neukölln.
Info
Sharehaus Refugio Lenaustraße 2-4, 12047 Berlin View Map
I was at the fete de la musique last year and it's really one of the best events of Berlin during t
Tom | Fête de la Musique 2014
I can recommend Lingoda! U can use my promo code XP4F3C and get 50 euro discount for your first mo
Tim | German in your pyjamas
Had a similar awful experience.. 3 of us were traveling 2 stops from the hotel and we stopped to g
Sad experience | Screw the BVG!
Hey Hans-Torsten, just a quick note: 3sat of course is partly part of ARD and ZDF..
Susanne | Ask Hans-Torsten: Rundfunkbeitrag
ok, there's several issues in play here. what is most annoying is the constant anacdotal "this hap
herr james | Among whites: Biodeutsche and their privileges