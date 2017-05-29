Miete essen Seele auf

Sharehaus Refugio Lenaustraße 2-4, 12047 Berlin

Angelika Levi's 2016 documentary Miete essen Seele auf chronicles the anti-gentrification battle as waged from a little wooden pavilion on Kotti. Levi herself will be present for the screening (with English subs) which is happening next to an installation version of her work for 48 Stunden Neukölln.

