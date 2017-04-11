M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good

Google Calendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin

by

Austrian outfit Mile Me Deaf saw a musical change of pace with with their new record Alien Age, switching from lo-fi thrash to a more vaporwave infused, ambient sound. Catch them with riot grrrl garage-poppers Jolly Goods at ACUD.

Info

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - M:Soundtrack & Lou Fai present: Mile Me Deaf & Jolly Good - 2017-04-19 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Tuesday

April 18, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

ballhaus_april_2017
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

ronewa
What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription