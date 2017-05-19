MINNI EP show + Charlotte Brandi (Me And My Drummer)

Bi Nuu Skalitzer Straße 72, 10997 Berlin

Croatia-born, Berlin-based musician Minni gives a first taste of her trip-hop/shoegaze-y debut EP (out June 23) in a preview show supported by Charlotte Brandi from Berlin indie-pop duo Me and My Drummer.

Bi Nuu Skalitzer Straße 72, 10997 Berlin

