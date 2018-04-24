MIRA Festival

This year marks the second iteration of MIRA, the Barcelona-originating digital arts festival spin-off at Funkhaus Berlin. Aiming to uncover the latest tech trends and developments on the digital culture front, the festival presents an ambitious line-up packed into one single day. Under the banner of “Emotions, Diversity and Social Change”, the festival features electro and audio-visual-heavy live shows by Aïsha Devi, Forest Swords, Laurel Halo, Yves Tumor and more, in addition to a variety of DJ sets and performances in the 4DSOUND-equipped MONOM space by Eomac, WaqWaq Kingdom as well as installations by Thomas Ankersmit and others.