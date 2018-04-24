Mittelreich

As part of Berliner Festspiele, Anja Helena Recke presents a musical stage adaptation of a novel that traces a family of Bavarian innkeepers through several generations, originally directed by Anna-Sophie Mahler and invited to the Theatertreffen two years ago. Recke has created an exact copy of that production but cast actors of colour to take all the roles in an attempt to subvert the normative gaze of white German theatergoers. It’s a must-see if for no other reason than to understand the fervent critical controversy it inspired at its Munich premiere last October. With English subtitles.