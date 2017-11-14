Mittwochskonzert- The Instant Tigers, Sonia Brex & Lieutenants of the Void

Musikalischer Mittwoch im Zirkus Kabinett
The Instant Tigers are a charged up Berlin based rock trio fusing volatile drumming, relentless bass picking and incendiary guitar riffing. The result is a psych-rock sound that won't let you down. And this time they've got dancers...Passarettes join with liquid moves toward a cosmic future. www.the-instant-tigers.com
Swinging sounds like vibrating bells in the mist.Sonia Brex - Solo: From Lounge and Nu-Jazz with electronic Nuancen to electro Funk-Soul in a One-Woman Show www.soniabrex.de
Lieutenants of the Void are the Millennium Falcon of music planning to jump into the hyperspace of "New Wave of British Tarantino" as a one off show that could channel anything from Elvis to Hendrix through old school metal classics. https://m.soundcloud.com/lieutenantsofthevoid
Plus the acoustic stylings of David Carlson.
Doors open at 20.00, €5
Can someone please translate this book into English. I've been waiting for years to read the follow
Bal | Christiane’s second life
Name another (capital) city in the world where the rent is as cheap as in Berlin. And by cheap I me
Thelvin | John Riceburg: Do Not Kill Your Landlord
Who ever said Turkish people are human, even Turks can't stand Turks. OK, I'm being a bit cruel the
Rowdy O'Toole | Amok Mama: Why I hate Berlin
This piece is mainly a summary of widely available news seen through separatist sympathising eyes r
James | Letter from Catalonia: Article 155
I live in Sydney and love Berlin. I wish I could tuck you guys into bed at night and say it will al
Richard Ure | John Riceburg: Do Not Kill Your Landlord