Mittwochskonzert- The Instant Tigers, Sonia Brex & Lieutenants of the Void

Musikalischer Mittwoch im Zirkus Kabinett

The Instant Tigers are a charged up Berlin based rock trio fusing volatile drumming, relentless bass picking and incendiary guitar riffing. The result is a psych-rock sound that won't let you down. And this time they've got dancers...Passarettes join with liquid moves toward a cosmic future. www.the-instant-tigers.com

Swinging sounds like vibrating bells in the mist.Sonia Brex - Solo: From Lounge and Nu-Jazz with electronic Nuancen to electro Funk-Soul in a One-Woman Show www.soniabrex.de

Lieutenants of the Void are the Millennium Falcon of music planning to jump into the hyperspace of "New Wave of British Tarantino" as a one off show that could channel anything from Elvis to Hendrix through old school metal classics. https://m.soundcloud.com/lieutenantsofthevoid

Plus the acoustic stylings of David Carlson.

Doors open at 20.00, €5