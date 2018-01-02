Mittwochskonzert: The Instant Tigers

×
The instant tigers
Transplants from Santa Fe, New Mexico to Berlin, The Instant Tigers are a charged up psych rock trio fusing Mau Frank's volatile drumming with Carl Smith's relentless bass picking and David Smith's incendiary guitar riffing - expect bluesy storytelling, psychedelic jams, retro rock dance numbers - all delivered in classic High Desert style.
Toast Hawaii Danziger Strasse 1, 10435 Berlin View Map
