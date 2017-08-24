Opening: Monica Bonvicini

Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin

by

Berlin-based Italian artist Monica Bonvicini’s opening, entitled 3612,54 m³ vs 0,05 m³ – a reference to the dimensions of the Berlinische Galerie’s large exhibition hall – promises to be one of the most important exhibitions of the season.

Berlinische Galerie Alte Jakobstraβe 124-128, 10969 Berlin
