× 1 of 2 Expand Barbara Antal Albert Ádám: The Gardener's Truth. Photo by Barbara Antal. × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

How does mankind approach nature? Five Hungarian and German artists give exciting, multimedia answers, e.g. poet Kinga Tóth's audiovisual dialogue-performance Neuhaut and Ádám Albert's darkroom installation The Gardener's Truth.