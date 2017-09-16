Month of Contemporary Music: Party

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin

Join the party celebrating the halfway point of the Month of Contemporary Music! Hit the dance floor to the sounds of drum and electronics duo Hacklander / Hatam on the decks followed by Giovanni Civitenga founder of the Berlin label S K Y A P N E A.

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music
