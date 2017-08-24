Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert

Google Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00

Saalbau Neukölln Karl-Marx-Straße 141, 12043 Berlin

by

The Month of Contemporary Music opens with Progetto Positano, a concert presenting Swedish Johan Svensso, in collaboration with Ensemble Mosaic. Svensso is this year's recipient of the new scholarship for young composers developed by Ernst von Siemens Musikstiftung, and his complete cycle ampèrian loops 1-3 will be complemented by works of the composer Michael Beil.

Info
Saalbau Neukölln Karl-Marx-Straße 141, 12043 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Opening Concert - 2017-09-01 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription