Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk

Google Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00

Kammermusiksaal Herbert-von-Karajan-Straße 1, 10785 Berlin

by

As part of the Perspektivwechsel series visual artist Ed Atkins and composer Rebecca Saunders will take part in a discussion about the use of voice, language and the spoken or sung word and text in their artistic works.

Info
Kammermusiksaal Herbert-von-Karajan-Straße 1, 10785 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00 iCalendar - Month of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk - 2017-09-10 15:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription