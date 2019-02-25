With downtempo tunes and trip hop-y references, Morcheeba have the tag ‘mellow’ written all over. Since their moody 1996 debut album Who Can You Trust?, the London band have kept a fairly consistent sound palette throughout their two-decade long career. Fans of Morcheeba’s trip hop beginnings will certainly get goosebumps hearing their trademark Fender Rhodes sound on songs like “Sweet LA” on their 2018 release Blaze Away.