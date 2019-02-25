With downtempo tunes and trip hop-y references, Morcheeba have the tag ‘mellow’ written all over. Since their moody 1996 debut album Who Can You Trust?, the London band have kept a fairly consistent sound palette throughout their two-decade long career. Fans of Morcheeba’s trip hop beginnings will certainly get goosebumps hearing their trademark Fender Rhodes sound on songs like “Sweet LA” on their 2018 release Blaze Away.
Info
Huxley's Neue Welt Hasenheide 107-113, 10967 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music