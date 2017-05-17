Mushimaru x Bob Rutman Vol. 4

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

Eighty six-year-old Bob Rutman's bow chimes, performance artist Yuko Matsuyama's vocals, acclaimed Japanese dancer Mushimaru Fujieda's choreographies, and a DJ set from internationally renowned Sheila Chipperfield? Come for a night at Eschschloraque which truly has it all.

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

