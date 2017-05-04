My Bubble - Ema.M

Seven Star Gallery Gormannstraße 7, 10119 Berlin

French Artist and 2012 "Artist of the World" award recipient (at Cannes' International Exhibition of Contemporary Art) EMA.M presents her retrospective, My Bubble: a collection of some of her strongest, soul-revealing paintings, which sees many iterations of her psychedelic and iconic assembly of different materials, overlays, explosive materials and colors.

Seven Star Gallery Gormannstraße 7, 10119 Berlin View Map

