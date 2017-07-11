Rimini Protokoll's Nachlass asks us to think about what remains after death. The interactive piece (part of Berliner Festspiele's Immersion series) stages eight people's memories in mausoleum-like spaces that blur the line between life and theater.
Nachlass
Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin
