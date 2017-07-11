Nachlass

Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin

Rimini Protokoll's Nachlass asks us to think about what remains after death. The interactive piece (part of Berliner Festspiele's Immersion series) stages eight people's memories in mausoleum-like spaces that blur the line between life and theater.

Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin View Map
