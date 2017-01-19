Nadja & Becky Johnson: Comedy and Drone Night

Zukunft Laskerstraße 5, 10245 Berlin

Nadja have been refining their particular sound of droning, noisy pop since 2005. Here, for the very first time, they are paired with Canadian actor and improv comedy performer Becky Johnson for a funny and weird one-off performance.

Zukunft Laskerstraße 5, 10245 Berlin

Comedy

