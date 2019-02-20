Neneh Cherry

After stepping back into the limelight four years ago, she almost instantly continued working with Kieran Hebden aka Four Tet and RocketNumberNine to record another gem of an album. Apart from a couple of up-beat tracks, a softer sound reigns supreme in Broken Politics, incorporating a wide range of styles from 1990s-enthused beats on “Kong” to intricate piano arrangements, leaving Cherry’s political lyrics plenty of space to breathe.