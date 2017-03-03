Singers from all over our wondrous globe (and here – Molly Nilsson!) gather to air their vocal cords for this edition of Neukölln Different Countries Club. Expect fruity pop songs in more or less obscure languages. The whole spectacle is overseen by DJ Jimmy Trash.
Info
Monster Ronson's Ichiban Karaoke Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin View Map
There's no place like home!
