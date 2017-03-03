Neukölln Different Countries Club

Google Calendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00

Monster Ronson's Ichiban Karaoke Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin

by

Singers from all over our wondrous globe (and here – Molly Nilsson!) gather to air their vocal cords for this edition of Neukölln Different Countries Club. Expect fruity pop songs in more or less obscure languages. The whole spectacle is overseen by DJ Jimmy Trash. 

Info

Monster Ronson's Ichiban Karaoke Warschauer Straße 34, 10243 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00 iCalendar - Neukölln Different Countries Club - 2017-03-09 21:00:00

Tags

by

ronewa

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

March 3, 2017

Saturday

March 4, 2017

Sunday

March 5, 2017

Monday

March 6, 2017

Tuesday

March 7, 2017

Wednesday

March 8, 2017

Thursday

March 9, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription