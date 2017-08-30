Neukölln Country Club

Ballhaus Berlin Chausseestraße 102, 10115 Berlin

Hosts The Hole Boys promise an "emotional fruit salad" of a night for the Mitte variety show, so pop by if you feel prepared. Acts include Streichquartett and special guests Magic Island, Aria Jones, Dena, Albertine Sarges, Richie Setford and more.

Ballhaus Berlin Chausseestraße 102, 10115 Berlin
