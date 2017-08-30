Hosts The Hole Boys promise an "emotional fruit salad" of a night for the Mitte variety show, so pop by if you feel prepared. Acts include Streichquartett and special guests Magic Island, Aria Jones, Dena, Albertine Sarges, Richie Setford and more.
Neukölln Country Club
Ballhaus Berlin Chausseestraße 102, 10115 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
