Neverendings: Season 1 – 100 years revolution

Tanzfabrik Wedding Uferstraße 23, 13357 Berlin

The latest performance from Sergiu Matis' contemporary dance group is set in a Soviet Berlin, focusing on the centenary celebrations of the October Revolution, both commemorating and looking to the future.

Dance, Theater & Dance

